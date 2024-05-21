12-year-old girl breaks free from sexual assault attempt by Nicaraguan man in Fond du Lac County, authorities say

A Nicaraguan man in his early 30s and the mother of a 12-year-old girl are in custody of the Fond du Lac County Jail after authorities say the man paid the mother to spend time with her daughter so that that he could restrain her, blindfold her and attempt to sexually assault her.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said the incident took place Sunday around midnight. The girl was able to fight back, break free from the man and the vehicle, and run to a house in Oakfield for help, the sheriff's office said. The Oakfield resident then called 911.

The sheriff's office SWAT team and the Fond du Lac Police Department SWAT team executed a search warrant at a residence on Marquette Street in the city of Fond du Lac Monday evening and he taken into custody. He will not be identified until he's been criminally charged, the sheriff's office said.

The Nicaraguan man, who authorities believe is 30 or 31 years old, entered the U.S. illegally from Mexico into Texas in October 2021. He was apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, processed at a federal facility, and released from their custody with immigration policy instructions.

Authorities have not yet determined the immigration status of the victim's mother, but the sheriff's office said she was arrested for numerous crimes related to this incident.

The sheriff's office said a number of serious charges may be referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney's office, including sexual assault of a child, false imprisonment, child human trafficking, failure to protect a child and others.

The girl and her siblings are in protective custody of Fond du Lac County Human Services, according to the sheriff's office.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Girl breaks free from sexual assault attempt in Fond du Lac County