12-Year-Old Girl Abducted by Teen Boys In 'Imminent Danger'

McKenzie Wilson went missing from her upstate New York home early in the morning.

New York authorities issued an Amber Alert for 12-year-old McKenzie Wilson after she was abducted early in the morning. Police said two teenage boys were wanted in connection with the kidnapping.

McKenzie went missing from her home in Lyndon, a small town in Cattaraugus County, New York, at around 5 a.m. EDT. Police said Joshua Monette, 18, and John Harvey, 16, stole a red Chevy Silverado pickup before taking the girl, according to WHAM-TV.

Police said it’s possible the two boys took Wilson under circumstances that made them believe she was “in imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death.”

McKenzie was described as having straight blonde hair and blue eyes, 5’6” tall and about 100 pounds. The red truck had New York license plates with the tag CZA5836, an extended cab and a black bowtie on the front grill.

Both boys were believed to be armed with handguns. Monette was described as 6’2” and 140 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes, wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans, boots, a black shirt and carrying a black duffel bag. Harvey was described as having brown hair. Police said the truck was last seen traveling southeast and might be heading for the Allegany Mountains.

Police urged the public to be on the lookout for the truck and said anyone with information should call (866)NYS-AMBER or 911.

