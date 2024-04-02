12-year-old dies, two seriously injured after Finland school shooting

Police officers swiftly responded to the scene at Viertola comprehensive school, where a shooting on Tuesday morning left three minors injured. Following the incident, authorities apprehended a suspect, also a minor. Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva/dpa

A 12-year-old child has died after being shot in a primary school in the Finnish city of Vantaa, just north of the capital Helsinki, the police said on Tuesday.

Two other 12-year-olds were seriously injured, the police said.

The emergency services arrested another 12-year-old pupil outside the school. The suspected perpetrator had a firearm with him. The police said the arrest went smoothly.

All of the children involved were sixth-grade students, the police said.

The authorities were contacted earlier on Tuesday morning after shots were fired at the site. The school has been cordoned off.

The public has been asked to stay away from the area as police continue their investigations at the primary school in the Viertola district in Vantaa in the south of Finland.

The primary school has around 800 pupils spread over two locations.

Vantaa is Finland's fourth largest city with more than 200,000 inhabitants.

