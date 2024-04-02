12-year-old child dies in Finland after shooting at school

Police officers swiftly responded to the scene at Viertola comprehensive school, where a shooting on Tuesday morning left three minors injured. Following the incident, authorities apprehended a suspect, also a minor. Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva/dpa

A 12-year-old child has died after being shot in a primary school in the Finnish town of Vantaa near Helsinki, Finnish police said on Tuesday.

Two other 12-year-olds were seriously injured, the police said.

The emergency services arrested another 12-year-old pupil outside the school. The suspected perpetrator had a firearm with him. The police said the arrest went smoothly.

The public has been asked to stay away from the area as police continue their investigations at the primary school in the Viertola district in Vantaa in the south of Finland.

