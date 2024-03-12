A 12-year-old boy was admitted to Hasbro. Then the Warwick police arrested his father.

WARWICK − A Warwick man has been charged with assaulting his 12-year-old son, causing injuries that put him in a hospital, according to the Warwick police.

The police began an investigation on Saturday when a physician from Hasbro Children's Hospital alerted them to a possible child abuse, the police said in a press release.

The doctor told the police a juvenile male had been admitted the previous night with what was described as serious bodily injury.

After an investigation, the police arrested the 43-year-old father from Warwick. He is scheduled for arraignment today on a charge of first-degree child abuse.

