12-year-old boy accidentally shot himself and flown to hospital, Homestead police say

A 12-year-old was flown to the hospital Sunday after accidentally shooting himself in the head at a home in Homestead, police said.

The shooting occurred at a house in the 1800 block of Southeast 13th Street, Homestead police Captain Fernando Morales told the Miami Herald in an email Sunday evening. The boy, whose name has not been released, was flown to Kendall Regional Trauma Center where he’s in stable condition, Morales said.

The shooting, Morales said, occurred earlier in the day. It’s unclear the exact time that the incident took place.

A preliminary investigation revealed the boy had a firearm in his possession when the child accidentally shot himself at some point, police said. How the boy got hold of the gun was not released.

No further details were available.

This story will be updated.