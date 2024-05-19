12-year-old boy, 9-year-old girl shot in separate incidents Saturday night

A 12-year-old boy was riding his bike in the South Chicago neighborhood Saturday night when he was shot in the leg.

The boy was cycling on the 8700 block of S. Burley Ave. just after 10 p.m. when he saw a dark vehicle on the street and heard multiple shots, police said. He was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in good condition.

Police said nobody is in custody and detectives are investigating the incident.

The incident came about an hour after police responded to the Grand Crossing neighborhood and found a 9-year-old girl shot by a family member in her home. She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and is also in good condition.

Detectives are also investigating that incident.