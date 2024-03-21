12-year-old abducted at gunpoint by accused sex offender out on bail, PA cops say

A Pennsylvania girl is safe after police say she was abducted at gunpoint.

On March 20, police in Adams County were called for reports of a child abduction, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania State Police.

Authorities learned James Lee Kopp Jr., 53, abducted a 12-year-old girl at gunpoint from her home and took off, police said.

Within minutes, and while an Amber Alert was being initiated, police spotted Kopp’s vehicle and a chase began, according to police.

After about two miles, Kopp traveled off the road and into a field, police said. While still in his vehicle, he took his life, according to authorities.

The girl was not injured and returned to her family.

Court records show Kopp was out on bail for charges of rape, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and other sex crimes. He was released from jail March 13, records show.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling or texting 988.

