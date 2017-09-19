13 Iced Coffee Hacks That Will Only Make Your Addiction Worse
Getting your caffeine fix just got so much better.
Getting your caffeine fix just got so much better.
1phoenix: Imagine what kind of healthcare we COULD have if we didn't spend over a TRILLION dollars getting rid of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, and "defeating" the taliban in Afghanistan. Since the taliban are back, maybe we could spend another trillion defeating them again. We spend far more money killing people, (and making the Halliburtons of this world rich) than we do on the health of American citizens.
205