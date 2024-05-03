12 Florida public high schools made US News & World Report's top 100, 3 in top 50

Be true to your school. The annual U.S. News & World Report survey of the best high schools in the country is out.

How did Florida fare? Three of the 647 public high schools in the Sunshine State placed in the top 50 nationwide, and 12 were in the top 100.

Here are the top 12 public high schools in Florida, based on an analysis of standardized test scores to find the schools with the highest rates of students who scored above expectations in math, science and reading state assessments, passed Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams, and graduated in four years.

The rankings also assessed how successful schools were at educating all students, including those from low-income backgrounds, based on state assessment standards.

"The goal is to provide a clear, unbiased picture of how well public schools serve all of their students – from the highest to lowest achieving – in preparing them to demonstrate proficiency in basic skills as well as readiness for college-level work," Robert Morse and Eric Brooks of U.S. News said in the FAQ section.

Click the school names for more information.

No. 1 in Florida: Pine View School, Sarasota County

Pine View School in Osprey had an overall score of 99 out of 100, with 100% graduation rate and 100% of the students passing at least one AP exam, scoring 100% in math, reading and science proficiency. The student-teacher ratio is 16:1.

#18 in National Rankings

#1 in Florida High Schools

#7 in Magnet High Schools

#23 in STEM High Schools

Overall score: 99/100

No. 2: Millennium 6-12 Collegiate Academy, Broward County

Millennium 6-12 Collegiate Academy in Tamarac has a student-teacher ratio of 20:1 and a 100% participation rate for AP testing. "The total minority enrollment is 90%," U.S. News said, "and 61% of students are economically disadvantaged."

#41 in National Rankings

#2 in Florida High Schools

Overall score: 9.77/100

No. 3: Westshore Junior/Senior High School, Brevard County

Melbourne is home to Westshore, which had 100% AP participation rate. Student-teacher ratio is 18:1.

#43 in National Rankings

#3 in Florida High Schools

#94 in STEM High Schools

Overall score: 99.76/100

No. 4: Archimedean Upper Conservatory Charter School, Miami-Dade County

Archimedean in Miami has 100% AP participation. Total minority enrollment is 91% and 3% of students are economically disadvantaged, U.S. News reported.

#51 in National Rankings

#4 in Florida High Schools

#11 in Charter High Schools

#379 in STEM High Schools

Overall score: 99.71/100

No. 5: Stanton College Preparatory School, Duval County

#55 in National Rankings

#5 in Florida High Schools

#16 in Magnet High Schools

Overall score: 99.69/100

No. 6: Edgewood Jr/Sr High School, Brevard County

#57 in National Rankings

#6 in Florida High Schools

Overall score: 99.68/100

No. 7: Marine Academy of Science and Technology, Miami-Dade County

#61 in National Rankings

#7 in Florida High Schools

#17 in Magnet High Schools

#469 in STEM High Schools

Overall score: 99.66/100

#63 in National Rankings

#8 in Florida High Schools

#18 in Magnet High Schools

Overall score: 99.64/100

No. 9: Design and Architecture Senior High School, Miami-Dade County

#73 in National Rankings

#9 in Florida High Schools

#20 in Magnet High Schools

Overall score: 99.59/100

No. 10: Alexander W. Dreyfoos Junior School of the Arts, Palm Beach County

#91 in National Rankings

#10 in Florida High Schools

#25 in Magnet High Schools

Overall score: 99.49/100

No. 11: Neocity Academy, Osceola County

#92 in National Rankings

#11 in Florida High Schools

Overall score: 99.48/100

No. 12: Suncoast Community High School, Palm Beach County

#98 in National Rankings

#12 in Florida High Schools

#26 in Magnet High Schools

Overall score: 99.45/100

