12 daylight saving time deals on coffee and food to help with the lost sleep

Daylight saving time has arrived once again. On Friday, March 10, when clocks “spring forward,” we’ll gain an hour of sunlight in the evenings for a few months but lose an hour of sleep for one day.

While it seems like a fair exchange, missing a precious hour of shut-eye can wreak havoc on your routine. To help you fend off yawns, many brands are offering deals on coffee, tea and breakfast foods. Here are a few to get your day started on the right foot!

Burger King

Burger King is hosting Perks Week (March 10 — 16) in the days following daylight saving time, offering customers seven days of deals. Here’s what's in store:

Sunday, March 10: Get a free Croissan’wich with a purchase of $1+.

Monday, March 11: Score a free 5-piece French Toast Sticks with a $1+ purchase.

Tuesday, March 12: Take home a free bottle of Simply OJ with a $1+ purchase.

Wednesday, March 13 : Score an order of large Hash Browns with a $1+ purchase.

Thursday, March 14 (aka Pi Day): Get a free Hershey’s Sundae Pie with a $3.14+ purchase.

Friday, March 15: Take home a free large Vanilla Iced Coffee with a $1+ purchase.

Saturday, March 16: Get a free Sausage Biscuit with a $1+ purchase.

Dunkin’ and Grubhub

Dunkin’ and Grubhub are teaming up to offer customers free coffee up to $7 with orders of $20 or more on March 9 and 10.

The offer includes the following items: Original Blend Iced Coffee, Cold Brew, Iced Latte, Iced Cappuccino, Iced Macchiato, Iced Americano, Original Blend, Dunkin’ Midnight, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Americano, Shot of Espresso, Matcha Latte, Chai Latte and Hot Chocolate.

GoPuff and Starbucks

Gopuff and Starbucks are delivering free coffee across the country on March 10 between 3:01 a.m. ET to 11:59 p.m. ET. Here's how their two offers work:

Markets across the country : Add a free 13.7-ounce Starbucks Frappuccino Coffee (mocha and coffee flavors) to your Gopuff order (minimum of $12.95) using the code SPRINGFORWARD while supplies last. The offer is limited to one per user.

Philadelphia: Add a free tall Starbucks iced or brewed coffee to any Gopuff order (minimum of $12.95). The offer will automatically apply at checkout. The offer is limited to one per user.

GourmetGiftBaskets.com

Need a pick-me-up in the morning after losing an hour of sleep? TODAY.com readers can get 30% coffee, tea and chai gift baskets on GourmetGiftBaskets.com through March 31 using the code DAYTODAY. The offer excludes same-day deliveries.

International Delight

On March 10 and 11, International Delight customers can get one free can of the brand’s new Reese’s Iced Coffee while supplies last. The offer is valid at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores with a coupon in the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards app.

La Madeleine

To commemorate daylight saving time, La Madeleine is offering customers a free drip coffee (any size) on March 10 or 11 with any purchase (dine-in or to-go) while ordering online or in the cafe’s app.

Quantum Energy Square

Craving some caffeine after losing an hour of sleep?TODAY.com readers can get 25% off caffeinated protein bars at QuantumSquares.com using the code TODAYLIGHT25. You can also score free shipping on orders over $35 and a free gift on orders over $50.

Racine Danish Kringles

There’s nothing like an indulgent pastry to perk you up after losing an hour of sleep. TODAY.com readers can get 15% off Racine Danish Kringles (aka Wisconsin’s state pastry) through March 12, using the code TODAY15. This offer can’t be combined with other deals.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is serving up $1 off large, caffeinated beverages all day on March 10 for loyalty members.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s has a few app deals for daylight saving weekend:

Get a free small coffee (hot, cold or Frosty Cream Cold Brew) with a $3 minimum purchase during breakfast hours

Buy any breakfast sandwich for $3

The offers can’t be combined and are available at participating U.S. locations for a limited time.

White Castle

White Castle is giving customers a free dessert on a stick on March 10 (no purchase necessary) to mark daylight saving time and celebrate the chain’s birthday.

Ziggi’s

On March 10, Ziggi’s Coffee customers can bring any personal “cup” to the store and fill it up with coffee for $1.99 all day long. Cups and containers of all sizes are welcome!

