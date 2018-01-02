12 Couches For Small Spaces That Are Actually Roomy

We know the struggle that is trying to fit a small coffee table, arm chair, entertainment stand, bar cart, and a sofa into what feels like an actual cube. Luckily for small-living connoisseurs, home retailers like Urban Outfitters and Target have heard to your pleas for more functional furniture and are carrying a larger variety of pieces for small-space living.

If you’re wondering where you can find a comfy yet affordable couch for your tiny home, we’ve got you covered. We’ve rounded up 12 couches for small spaces that are sure to upgrade your space without breaking your budget.

1 Anywhere Sleeper Sofa

(Urban Outfitters)

This compact, affordable couch is perfect for accommodating guests or just lounging around.

2 Newton Sofa

(Wayfair)

With a small space, it's key to look for pieces like the Newton sofa that are clean and minimal in design so they don't overwhelm.

3 Burrow Sofa

(Burrow)

Burrow is re-inventing the luxury couch. It's delivered to your place in compact boxes and has a quick, tool-free assembly so you can relax in no time.

4 Winslow Armless Sleeper Sofa