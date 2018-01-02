12 Couches For Small Spaces That Are Actually Roomy

We know the struggle that is trying to fit a small coffee table, arm chair, entertainment stand, bar cart, and a sofa into what feels like an actual cube. Luckily for small-living connoisseurs, home retailers like Urban Outfitters and Target have heard to your pleas for more functional furniture and are carrying a larger variety of pieces for small-space living.
If you’re wondering where you can find a comfy yet affordable couch for your tiny home, we’ve got you covered. We’ve rounded up 12 couches for small spaces that are sure to upgrade your space without breaking your budget.
1 Anywhere Sleeper Sofa
This compact, affordable couch is perfect for accommodating guests or just lounging around.
2 Newton Sofa
With a small space, it's key to look for pieces like the Newton sofa that are clean and minimal in design so they don't overwhelm.
3 Burrow Sofa
Burrow is re-inventing the luxury couch. It's delivered to your place in compact boxes and has a quick, tool-free assembly so you can relax in no time.
4 Winslow Armless Sleeper Sofa
Because this sofa has no arms, it will allow for an easy move-in and take up way less space.
5 Raleigh Fabric Settee
For under $200, this couch provides extra comfort and goes great with additional furniture without taking up too much space.
6 Mid Century Modern Convertible Sofa
This couch is currently 45% off, and with its simple and sleek design, it's the perfect addition to your small space.
7 Sierra 73" Sofa
We love this perfect mid-century sofa that has comfortable deep seats with a durable hardwood frame.
8 Deco Convertible Sofa
Add high style and function to any area with this super comfy and lightweight sofa.
9 Piper Petite Microfiber Sofa
While this all-in-1 microfiber sofa is a bit on the pricier end, you can't beat the quality and customization of this petite couch.
10 Buxton 73" Rolled Arm Sofa
For under $400, bring some function and versatility to your living space with the Buxton arm sofa.
11 Kaylynn Sofa
Add some traditional flair with this unique tufted sofa that's an ideal choice for your living room, den, office, or really any space in your home.
12 Marley Mid Century Modern Sofa
Bring depth to your home without taking up too much room with the Marley mid century sofa from Target.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.