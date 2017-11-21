12 arrested in Thailand in soccer match-fixing investigation

BANGKOK (AP) — Football Association of Thailand president Somyot Poompanmuang says five players and two match officials from the top-flight national league are among the 12 people arrested for alleged match fixing.

Somyot held a news conference Tuesday with national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda to announce that an investigation was underway into the results of a match in July and three matches in September.

Police reported that four players from the Navy team and one from Nakhon Ratchasima were allegedly paid up to 200,000 Thai baht ($6,100) to manipulate results.

The FAT and Royal Thai Police used information from data services company Sportradar as part of the investigation after an unusual number of goals were scored in the late stages of the games.

Somyat says match-fixing has long been a problem in Thailand, adding "It's time we eradicate this wrongdoing which is like a bad diseased of our body that needs to be cured."

Chakthip said all 12 were in custody pending a trial. He said match and club officials can face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of match-fixing, and players could face up to five years in jail.