11th District rejects appeal in rape case

Jun. 20—Last week, the 11th District Court of Appeals rejected an appeal from Josue Huertas-Alicia of his 75-years-to-life prison sentence.

The sentence was imposed after Huertas-Alicia was found guilty of five counts of rape, first-degree felonies. He was indicted in May of 2021 on five counts of rape, first-degree felonies, where the victim was under 10 years of age, and the case went to trial in September of 2022, according to the 11th District Court of Appeals' opinion.

On appeal, Huertas-Alicia argued that prosecutors failed to introduce sufficient evidence to convict him.

The appeals court noted the difficulty in prosecution when the victim is a child, and the opinion stated the victim's testimony was consistent throughout the process, from the time the crime was first reported to when the victim testified at trial.

The second grounds for appeal Huertas-Alicia raised was that his conviction was against the manifest weight of evidence, because his guilt was not proved beyond a reasonable doubt.

The court did not agree, stating, "weighing the strength and credibility of the evidence presented and the reasonable inferences to be drawn therefrom, we cannot say the jury clearly lost its weigh and created such a manifest miscarriage of justice that Mr. Huertas-Alicia's conviction must be reversed."