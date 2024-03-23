11th District Court rejects gross sexual imposition appeal

Mar. 23—This week, the 11th District Court of Appeals published a pair of opinions rejecting appeals in unrelated gross sexual imposition cases.

In one case, State of Ohio vs. Eric San Anderson, the appeals court rejected Anderson's appeal of his conviction of two counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies, and five counts of disseminating materials harmful to juveniles, fourth-degree felonies.

According to the opinion from the 11th district, Anderson was indicted on five counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies, and five counts of disseminating materials harmful to juveniles, fourth-degree felonies.

At trial, a minor testified they heard Anderson speaking seductively to another minor in a manipulative manor, and the minor believed Anderson had been doing something with the minor. The minor also testified that Anderson showed them pornography, according to the opinion. The victim also testified that Anderson touched them multiple times, and often showed her pornography.

Anderson testified at trial, and denied the allegations against him, according to the opinion.

The jury found him guilty on two counts of gross sexual imposition, and all counts of disseminating materials harmful to juveniles.

On appeal, Anderson raised a pair of issues for the court to review, both claiming the evidence did not support his conviction.

The judges on the 11th district did not find those arguments reasonable, and they upheld his conviction.

Anderson will be eligible for release in May of 2033.

In an unrelated case, the court upheld Allan Jay Jones' conviction on two counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies.

Jones pleaded guilty to the two counts, and at sentencing, prosecutors told the court the victim's father requested Jones receive the maximum sentence, and the judge did so, sentencing Jones to two consecutive, five-year prison terms.

After Jones filed the appeal, his attorney filed a brief stating he found no arguments to be raised on appeal and sought to withdraw from the case, according to the opinion. The appeals court found only a single possible grounds for appeal, whether or not the record supports consecutive sentences.

The appeals court found the record supports the consecutive sentences.

Jones will be eligible for release in March of 2032.