$11M worth of blue fentanyl pills found in car at San Ysidro Port of Entry

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry seized more than $11 million worth of fentanyl from a vehicle Sunday night.

The discovery took place when a CBP K-9 unit came across a car driven by a 37-year-old man as he was about to enter the U.S.

During the initial examination, the canine alerted officers to the glove compartment area, indicating the presence of narcotics according to CBP.

The driver and the vehicle were directed to a secondary inspection where CBP officers found a total of 100 packages containing blue pills inside the car’s dashboard and front seats.

The contents of the packages were tested and identified as fentanyl.

According to CBP, an estimated 561,000 pills were discovered, weighing 123.6 pounds with an approximate street value of $11,220,000.

“Fentanyl is a very lethal drug that continues to be encountered along our southern border,” said Mariza Marin, Port Director for the San Ysidro Port of Entry. “I’m very proud of the exceptional work by our officers who skillfully interdict illicit narcotics on a daily basis.”

The driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP officers.

