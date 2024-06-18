$11M bond set for Columbus man accused of beating pregnant girlfriend to death

A man accused of beating his pregnant ex-girlfriend to death while awaiting sentencing for another assault on her appeared for the first time Tuesday in Franklin County Municipal Court.

Devon Blair, 23, is charged with murder in the Sunday beating death of 19-year-old Brooke Devinney, who was about 14 weeks pregnant at the time of her death, according to court records.

Blair also faces misdemeanor charges of domestic violence, assault and aggravated menacing for an incident that happened four days prior to Devinney's death.

Judge Jim O'Grady set Blair's bond at $11 million during Tuesday's hearing.

Blair had been allowed to remain free on a $10,000 recognizance bond and electronic ankle monitor after pleading guilty on May 16 to felony domestic violence and assault on a police officer. Prosecutors then objected to Blair being allowed to remain free but Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Holbrook had said he would give Blair a chance.

Related coverage: Co-founder of Ohio reproductive rights group ROOTT accused of domestic violence

The charges stemmed from a December assault on Devinney that involved Blair forcing her to strip naked in the driveway of a home, dragging her by the hair, punching her repeatedly and threatening her with a knife, court records say.

Within two weeks, Blair's bond had been revoked for unspecified violations of his release conditions and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He is scheduled to be sentenced in that case on July 22 and faces a maximum of three years in prison.

More: Got a stalker? New online tool tells you how to get a protection order in Ohio

On Thursday, Devinney went to the parking lot of a police station and told officers Blair had punched her in the eye, struck her in the back of the head and threatened to kill her, according to court records.

Four days later, she was dead.

A grand jury will review the case in the coming weeks for possible indictment.

bbruner@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus man accused of beating pregnant girlfriend to death gets bond