$119M settlement rejected as 'irresponsible' in Central Bucks equal pay lawsuit. Now what?

A federal judge once again encouraged a settlement in the collective action lawsuit that could cost the Central Bucks School District at least $50 million if female teachers prevail in their claims that the district paid their male counterparts more for decades.

U.S. District Court for Eastern Pennsylvania Judge Michael M. Baylson also suggested that if the case goes before a jury, there is a “substantial likelihood” the teachers would win, said attorney Edward Mazurek, who represents the teachers.

Earlier in May, Baylson denied the district’s motion for summary judgment, which would dismiss the lawsuit claims and its motion to decertify the collective action status. He set a trial date for July 22, but also ordered the parties into mediation in a final attempt to reach a settlement, Mazurek said.

Central Bucks School Board President Karen Smith said that the district does not believe there has been discrimination, that teachers are treated the same regardless of gender, and “our evidence has many examples of this.”

Central Bucks Equal Pay lawsuits filed

A federal judge in Philadelphia has set a July trial date for jury selection in the Central Bucks School District equal pay collective action lawsuits

More on CBSD equal pay lawsuit With over 300 claims in equal pay lawsuit, Central Bucks could face $30M in back pay

The July trial is for a lawsuit filed by teacher Dawn Marinello in 2021, which also alleges that male teachers in the district were often given credit for past job experience when women were not, which contradicted multiple policies, and violates the Equal Pay Act.

The Marinello lawsuit, which was certified as a collective action, includes more than 300 current and former female teachers who worked in the district between 2000 and 2023.

Another lawsuit alleging Equal Pay Act violations, retaliation and other claims filed in 2020 by teacher Rebecca Cartee-Haring will be tried separately.

How much could the Central Bucks equal pay lawsuit cost the district?

There are 368 current and former teachers who are part of the lawsuit and they alleged they are collectively owed an estimated $48 million in back pay, according to Mazurek.

But the district could be forced to pay out twice that amount, if it’s found to have violated the Equal Pay Act. Under the law, plaintiffs are allowed to cover liquidated damages.

The plaintiffs will also seek an increase in the pay for currently employed female teachers, Mazurek said.

The Marinello plaintiffs are seeking $119 million to settle their claims, according to Smith, who described such a settlement as “irresponsible and would place the district in a tremendous financial bind.”

Smith confirmed the district’s liability insurance would not cover a damage award or settlement.

“The board has great respect and gratitude for all our staff and the very important work they perform daily to educate our students,” Smith added. “We hope to resolve this case in a manner that satisfies all involved.”

Reporter Jo Ciavaglia can be reached at jciavaglia@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Central Bucks teacher equal pay discrimination lawsuit to go to trial