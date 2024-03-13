117-pound dog falls in grain bin and spends weekend trapped — until rescuers step in

A 117-pound dog was rescued after falling and getting trapped in a filthy grain storage bin, according to a Utah animal rescue.

An Ogden warehouse employee heard “whining” coming from an unused building but couldn’t find the source on Friday, March 8, KSL TV reported.

The whining, however, was still there when employees returned for work on Monday, the outlet reported. This time, they found a dog trapped.

A dog fell 8 to 10 feet down a hole in Ogden, Utah.

The dog fell 8 to 10 feet down a hole and landed in the bin, Weber County Animal Services said in a March 11 Facebook post.

She became trapped surrounded by trash and in a foot of water, the rescue said.

“We had to go in with flashlights, watching our footing,” Officer Rachel Toone with Weber County Animal Services told ABC 4 of the rescue.

The rescue said it got “all 117 pounds of her out.”

Photos shared by the rescue team on social media show the dog being carried out of the hole up a ladder.

“She was exhausted,” Toone told ABC 4.

The dog is expected to be just fine.

Despite being “filthy, feverish” and “some minor scrapes,” the group said with a little veterinarian care, the dog will be just fine.

Using the dog’s microchip, the rescue team said it tracked down her owner, who picked her up from the vet.

The owner had been “looking for her since Friday,” the rescue said.

Ogden is about 40 miles north of Salt Lake City.

