$117.5 billion state budget pumps up education, cuts tolls for some

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Legislature on Tuesday released a $117.5 billion budget for 2024-25 that includes more money for K-12 and colleges, a renewed discount for frequent users of Florida’s tolls roads, and millions of dollars in local projects.

The budget’s completion starts the clock on a 72-hour cooling-off period required before lawmakers can approve it.

Ten minutes before noon, House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, interrupted the floor discussion on a member’s bill and announced, “We have a budget” to raucous applause that lasted for several minutes.

Renner, R-Palm Coast, congratulated members for a “textbook-smooth process and given the hour of the day that means we’re going to have a pretty good Friday and spend the weekend at home.”

Once passed, it goes to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has the power to veto any item he disagrees with before he signs it into law.

The budget contains $3 billion more in spending than DeSantis’ budget request of $114.4 billion, which was $4.6 billion less than the current budget approved last year.

It also includes remaining funds as of June 30 from the $450 million approved last year for the toll-road discount program launched in 2022 at DeSantis’ request that ended Jan.1.

Each transponder that records 35 or more tolls a month receives a 50% credit. Nearly 1.2 million drivers saved $385 million through November, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

It has a 3% raise for all employees, with additional pay increases for Florida Department of Law Enforcement special agents, Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services employees and state prison officers.

It has a smaller reserve than DeSantis asked for, $10 billion instead of $16 billion, but earmarks more to pay down the state debt, $500 million versus $455 million.

Per-student spending in K-12 public education will grow by $240 per student to $8,958, a 2.75% increase, much higher than the $157 per student increase that DeSantis’ proposal called for.

The Legislature was also more generous than DeSantis with its funding of state colleges, universities, and historically black colleges with $2.4 billion for state colleges, $6.8 billion for state universities, and $243 million for HBCUs.

DeSantis recommended $1.7 billion for state colleges, $3.7 billion for the university system and $152 million for HBCUs.

The budget also includes $100 million for prison improvements, $100 million for the Hometown Hero program and $17 million for a law enforcement recruitment program. It contains $2.4 billion in Everglades cleanup and water quality restoration.

It also gives an additional $370 million to the Moving Florida Forward transportation improvement program, and $80 million to Visit Florida, which markets the state’s tourism industry.

Health care gets the largest piece of the budget, at $46 billion, with $717 million of that earmarked for Senate President Kathleen Passidomo’s signature legislation, Live Healthy.

Budget negotiations ended Monday night with the last-minute approval of $653 million “sprinkled” on top with dozens of local and state projects and political priorities that had not been discussed or seen during the session.

Among those additional items are an extra $9.25 million for the Florida State Guard DeSantis revived two years ago, and $16.7 million to expand the Community Based Services Waiver program for people with disabilities on a pre-approved waiting list. A separate bill also provides $38.85 million to take people off that list.

Central Florida projects include $9 million for the University of Central Florida’s Discovery and Innovation Hub, $25 million to Embry Riddle Aeronautical College for a “technology focused ecosystem” in the Research Park, and $2.5 billion for Seminole State College’s workforce building.

Still waiting for approval is a final tax break package for Florida residents and businesses. The House approved a $828 million measure last week that falls nearly $300 million shy of the $1.1 billion plan DeSantis recommended. The Senate’s tax package is more than $1 billion.

The governor’s and legislative tax packages all have four sales tax holidays, and a one-time tax reduction on the premiums of homeowner insurance policies, but the Senate cut is larger than the House version. The House also has a 0.75% tax cut on the business rent tax.