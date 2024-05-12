115 guns turned in at Santa Fe event

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police held a safe surrender gun buyback on Saturday. They said more than 115 unwanted guns were turned in.

Those who turned in guns got $250 for assault weapons, $200 for semi-automatic handguns and rifles, and $100 for long guns and pistols.

The guns were tested to see if they were stolen, but none of them turned out to be.

All of the guns were cut on-site and turned into garden tools.

