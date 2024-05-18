110 pieces of lumber stolen from home under construction in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man and woman have been charged with felony larceny for stealing at least 110 pieces of lumber from a home under construction, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Photos from a trail camera posted at the home building site helped identify the suspects.

Deputies said on Thursday, May 16, they received information from the owner of a construction company that a white truck was stealing lumber from a home under construction on Null Road.

The victim told deputies there had been two unreported thefts from the site on May 13 and May 14, and involved a white pickup. Photos provided showed identifying markings on the truck.

During their investigation, deputies located a white Ford F150 along Hatchette Road loaded with lumber. A search warrant was obtained for the property on Hatchett Road, where deputies located 110 pieces of lumber, stolen from two previously unreported thefts.

The stolen lumber is valued at $1,500, the sheriff’s office said.

William Christopher Goins, 48, and Kimberly Bivens, 49, have both been charged with felony larceny. Goins was also served an outstanding warrant from Catawba County for failure to appear and Bivens was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Goins is being held at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center without bond for Catawba County. Bivens was jailed under a $5,500 secured bond.

