What is 110-foot tall red device that just arrived at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard?

KITTERY, Maine — A bright red, 110-foot tall steel structure capable of lifting 4,000 metric tons arrived at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Monday.

The lifting device was transported on a barge from Cianbro Corporation's Modular Manufacturing Facility in Brewer, Maine, according to a shipyard press release. It was highly visible as it traveled down the Penobscot River to the Atlantic Ocean, then along the Maine coast to the mouth of the Piscataqua River.

A heavy lift crane arrives at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard on Monday, April 1, 2024.

The 111-foot wide structure is now temporarily stationed at Henderson's Point on the west side of Seavey Island, which is home to the shipyard.

The lifting device was brought to the shipyard to support the Multi-Mission Dry Dock 1, a seven-year project already in progress.

The work is being completed by 381 Constructors in a joint venture of The Industrial Company (a Kiewit Corporation subsidiary), Maine-based Cianbro Corporation and The Middlesex Corporation.

The device will be assembled and erected in the shipyard's Dry Dock 1, a process set to conclude in early May, according to the shipyard press release. Once operational, it will lift 27 4,000-ton concrete monoliths being constructed by Cianbro Corporation at its Brewer facility.

The project will modernize the historic dry dock, originally constructed during World War II.

By increasing its capacity, the shipyard will be able to accommodate three Los Angeles or Virginia class attack submarines for repair, maintenance.

The work is part of the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program at the Navy's four public shipyards. It integrates facilities, utilities, and industrial plant equipment investments to meet nuclear fleet maintenance requirements, according to a shipyard press release.

SIOP's multi-decade effort currently has over $6 billion of construction under contract and $577million of equipment in procurement, marking a significant investment in the Navy's infrastructure.

