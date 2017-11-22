11 Things We're Obsessed With This Week, Besides Preparing For Black Friday

If you’re planning to do most of your Black Friday shopping from the comfort of your bed in your favorite PJs, you’re in luck, because there are a ton of sales happening this weekend that’ll make your online Black Friday shopping experience even easier.

That’s why, while we wait for some of those deals to go live, we’re planning ahead by figuring out what to buy on Black Friday at Target, uncovering which laptop deals are actually worth our time and money, and how we can shop small and still get good deals.

But, planning ahead for Black Friday isn’t the only thing we’re obsessed with this week. We’ve found some pretty amazing finds that we had to share, like home-delivery coffee that’s shipped with six hours of roasting, outdoor essentials from Old Navy’s half-off sale and a Brooklyn-made kerchief that’ll top off any winter look.

Check out our favorite finds of the week below:

1 Driftaway Coffee

(Driftaway Coffee // Etsy) More

I was recently introduced to Driftaway Coffee after trying out a 4-pack sample of its roasts, and was not disappointed. I'm a self-certified coffee snob, and these coffees were rich, bold and flavorful in every sense of the word. Better still, these beans are roasted every Friday in Brooklyn's own Red Hook, where they're shipped within 6 hours of roasting. You're basically not going to find fresher coffee than this. Get it here.

2 This "Duck Bag" from Baggu

(Baggu) More

If you need an easy, no-frill commuter or work bag, Baggu's "Duck Bag" is ideal. It features two kinds of handles, is washable and comes in a color or style for every personality. Get it here.

3 This geode-printed kerchief

(AHAlife) More