11 Things We're Obsessed With This Week, Besides Preparing For Black Friday

If you’re planning to do most of your Black Friday shopping from the comfort of your bed in your favorite PJs, you’re in luck, because there are a ton of sales happening this weekend that’ll make your online Black Friday shopping experience even easier.
That’s why, while we wait for some of those deals to go live, we’re planning ahead by figuring out what to buy on Black Friday at Target, uncovering which laptop deals are actually worth our time and money, and how we can shop small and still get good deals.
But, planning ahead for Black Friday isn’t the only thing we’re obsessed with this week. We’ve found some pretty amazing finds that we had to share, like home-delivery coffee that’s shipped with six hours of roasting, outdoor essentials from Old Navy’s half-off sale and a Brooklyn-made kerchief that’ll top off any winter look.
Check out our favorite finds of the week below:
1 Driftaway Coffee
I was recently introduced to Driftaway Coffee after trying out a 4-pack sample of its roasts, and was not disappointed. I'm a self-certified coffee snob, and these coffees were rich, bold and flavorful in every sense of the word. Better still, these beans are roasted every Friday in Brooklyn's own Red Hook, where they're shipped within 6 hours of roasting. You're basically not going to find fresher coffee than this. Get it here.
2 This "Duck Bag" from Baggu
If you need an easy, no-frill commuter or work bag, Baggu's "Duck Bag" is ideal. It features two kinds of handles, is washable and comes in a color or style for every personality. Get it here.
3 This geode-printed kerchief
Made of 100 percent pure silk, this original design is hand-crafted in Brooklyn. Because of its various hints of jewel tones, it's a perfect topper for almost any outfit. Get it here.
4 Glossier's Boy Brow
This one formula grooms, thickens and fills in brows to give them a fuller, fluffier and more shaped look. Get it here.
5 Uniqlo's velour wide-leg pants
I bought these a few weeks ago and am in *love*. They're basically like office-appropriate jammies, considering how soft and comfortable they are. I am all in with this velvet trend, and these pants are the perfect shade of dusty rose to carry me from fall, to winter, and beyond. Because of their loose, flowy fit, I recommend pairing them with a more structured top, like a blazer or a leather jacket. Get them here.
6 This "Feminist AF" denim jacket from Premme
I have been LUSTING after this denim jacket from plus-size fashion label Premme. The site literally never has sales, but right now it has select items up to 40 percent off for Black Friday and Cyber Monday -- including this jacket. If you're looking for stylish, unique and size-inclusive clothes, Premme is where it's at. Get this jacket here.
7 This anti-aging elixir
This formula contains some of the most anti-oxidant and vitamin C rich foods on the planet, like turmeric root, Camu Camu peel, Amla peel, Mangosteen peel, and Fresh Orange peel. Get it here.
8 This velvet shift dress from White House Black Market
This soft and dreamy dress is part of White House Black Market's new line of plus-size styles. It's ridiculously comfortable, incredibly flattering and shows just the right amount of skin. I personally love pairing it with a lacy button down to make it a bit more weekday appropriate. Get it here.
9 This quilted hybrid jacket from Old Navy
The perfect outdoor essential for those who prefer working out in the outdoors. Better still, it's half off at Old Navy right now, where you can get 50 percent of everything in the store. Get it here.
10 This magnetic market list by Rifle Paper Co.
It's so cute, what's not to love? This little magnetic market list is the kitchen essential you didn't know you were missing. Get it here.
11 This collapsible, multi-layered lunch box
Upgrade your leftover game. Get it here.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.