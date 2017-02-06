11 Super Cozy Plus-Size Sweaters Under $50

We are deep into the cold winter months, and nothing screams winter more than a chunky, warm sweater. If it were up to us, we’d live in our sweats all winter long, but because we can’t, sweaters are the next best thing. Whether it be a classic cable knit or an on-trend open-shoulder style, sweaters nowadays are so versatile, you can style them any way you like. Layer your cozy sweater over a dress, under a moto jacket, or keep it casual and pair your favorite knit with jeans. Sweaters are really the go-to staple for wintertime, so why not look stylish when wearing one? We’ve done the hard work for you and found 11 plus-size sweaters for under $50. You’re welcome.