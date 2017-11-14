11 Subscription Boxes For Women That Make Easy And Unique Holiday Gifts

Subscription boxes are becoming a new way of gifting, as the boxes contain a curated, various set of products that are sure to impress that special person in your life.

Subscription boxes are becoming a new way of gifting, as the boxes contain a curated, various set of products that are sure to impress that special person in your life.

And when it comes to subscription boxes for women, there are so many to choose from to suit her specific tastes. Whether she’s into beauty and fashion, artisanal goods, cute ‘baby and me’ finds, or stylish accessories, there’s a box out there for every lady on your list.

Here are 11 of our favorite subscription boxes for women:

1 FabFitFun

Get full-size, premium products ranging from beauty to fashion to wellness, with gifting starting at $25.

2 bluum

Discover a monthly box of new goodies for mom & munchkin.

3 Try The World

For your artisanal friend, Try The World offers 8 gourmet products from a different country each month, complete with recipes created by chefs using the products from your box.

4 Adore Me

Adore Me is a monthly subscription of gorgeous lingerie that's sexy but also affordable.

5 Cratejoy

Cratejoy has hundreds of subscription boxes from beauty to culture to women.

6 Birchbox

For the beauty guru in your life, Birchbox is just $10 a month for a mix of 5 personalized samples.

7 Your Bijoux Box

Receive three pieces of stylish jewelry plus a bonus item monthly, starting at $40/mo.

8 Winc

Winc is an impressive and delightfully easy way to gift great wine this holiday season.

9 Dia & Co

Dia & Co is a plus-size subscription box with extremely stylish options for all sizes. A $20 styling fee gets you a dedicated personal stylist, credit towards what you keep, and more.

10 Scentbird

This luxury fragrance subscription sends you a 30-day supply of designer scents for $14.95/mo.

11 Harry's

No more stealing your man's razor. Get her her own razor for less than $2 a blade.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.