11-story boutique hotel and residences proposed for Franklinton lot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Plans for an 11-story building with a boutique hotel and residences in Franklinton have been submitted to the City of Columbus.

Pink Development and Construction submitted plans last week for what was called “Ivy Residences Franklinton.” The proposed building, which would have 47,731 square feet of total floor space, would be located at 278 S. Glenwood Ave., a lot in Franklinton.

The lot has been empty since 2019, when a house there was demolished.

(Courtesy Photo/Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

Pink Construction is requesting rezoning to permit the development of a boutique hotel and residences with mixed retail on the first floor and a rooftop bar. The proposal said the lot is within the boundaries of the Franklinton West Plan, which typically has industrial land uses.

The plan calls for 81 units, three retail spaces, a lobby and an amenity deck. There are no plans for on-site parking. The building would feature a valet car tunnel and loading area.

Renderings showed a nail bar, retail shop, 11th floor bar, amenity deck, infinity pool, apartments and more.

Rendering of the 11-story building proposed for Franklinton. (Courtesy Photo/City of Columbus)

The proposal has yet to be submitted to the Franklinton Area Commission.

