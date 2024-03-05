11 starving dogs, heroin, fentanyl found in NYPD raid of Queens home

Eleven starving emaciated dogs and two malnourished cats were rescued form a filthy Queens home during an NYPD raid that also uncovered heroin and fentanyl, cops said Tuesday.

Detectives from the Grand Larceny Squad executed a search warrant at the Beach 44th St. house near Norton Drive in the Rockaways about 6 a.m. Monday and found the pets living in “deplorable conditions,” the NYPD tweeted. At least one of the emaciated dogs had been reported stolen, police said.

Cops were investigating homeowner Cory Elder, 43, for storing stolen goods and drugs, cops said. Cops say they recovered quantities of heroin and fentanyl along with stolen tools and DJ equipment.

The dogs, several of them pit bulls, were found in cages, their ribs showing through their skin, cops said.

The ASPCA took in the animals and is evaluating their condition.

Elder, 43, was arrested on a slew of charges including drug possession, possession of stolen property and animal neglect.

His arraignment was pending in Queens Criminal Court Tuesday .