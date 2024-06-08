11 signs of 'over-the-top' wealth and luxury I spotted in Arizona's millionaire enclave

Millionaires are moving to Scottsdale and Paradise Valley, where desert meets luxury. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Scottsdale and Paradise Valley make up Arizona's wealth enclave, where homes cost up to $75 million.

The area has been known for its luxury market for decades, and millionaires continue to move there.

I visited both Phoenix suburbs and saw signs of extreme luxury, from lavish hotels to mega-mansions.

Millionaires are flocking to side-by-side suburbs on the outskirts of Phoenix in a picturesque desert surrounded by mountains.

Scottsdale and Paradise Valley have been known for their luxury markets for as long as real-estate agent Shawn Shackelton can remember. She's been selling homes in both towns since 2001.

Scottsdale now has nearly 15,000 millionaire residents, AZ Central reported earlier this year. According to and USA Wealth Report by Henley & Partners , it's one of the fastest-growing US cities in terms of affluence.

Paradise Valley, an area between Scottsdale and Phoenix, is also known as the " Beverley Hills of Arizona ," the state's richest municipality.

Shackelton told BI that most of her clients are C-suite executives , tech entrepreneurs, medical doctors, or young retirees .

I recently visited the two wealthy suburbs and learned that the luxury lifestyle goes beyond desert mountain views. Extrtavegant properties, upscale amenities, and lavish details may make residents and travelers alike feel wrapped in riches.

I spotted 11 signs of over-the-top luxury during a 48-hour whirlwind trip to the millionaire desert oasis.

I spotted the first sign of luxury while booking hotel stays. The wealthy enclave has some of the best resorts in Arizona.

The Phoenician in Scottsdale (L) and the Hermosa Inn in Paradise Valley (R). Joey Hadden/Business Insider, Hermosa Inn

People often travel to Arizona for luxurious vacations. Many resorts are centered on wellness, from world-class spas to mountainous hikes and upscale golf clubs, Condé Nast Traveler reported in 2023 .

According to Scottsdale's Tourism and Events department, tourists spent $3.2 billion on travel in 2022.

While scanning the internet for top-tier accommodations for my trip, I found that two of the best resorts in the state are in Arizona's wealth enclave — the Phoenician in Scottsdale and the Hermosa Inn in Paradise Valley.

The former was dubbed "Arizona's Leading Resort," according to the 2023 World Travel Awards, and Forbes Travel Guide has given the hotel its Four-Star Award for 22 years running, according to the hotel's website .

Meanwhile, the latter is the "best hotel in Arizona," according to Travel + Leisure 's 2023 "World's Best Awards," a ranking based on reader surveys.

I spent one night in each and experienced different VIP lifestyles in the desert oasis.

At the Hermosa Inn, I was in awe of the extravagant landscaping.

The Garden at the Hermosa Inn. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

The Hermosa Inn is a historic place where luxury and the Wild West collide. The main building is roughly 80 years old, and the rooms — all stand-alone — were built in the same traditional Mexican and Spanish architectural style, according to the company's website .

The property was just six acres, but my accommodation was larger than any hotel room I've ever stayed in. It felt more like an Airbnb — but with guest services.

Inside, I had a king-sized bed that made me feel like royalty. It had tall, wooden posts that nearly touched the ceiling with wooden beams and a skylight.

But I thought the most luxurious part of the Hermosa Inn was the sprawling, vibrant garden lining the pathways from the lobby to each casita.

Cacti, succulents, palm trees, and colorful flower beds next to stone fountains were planted on pebble islands perfectly curved in the middle of trimmed, rich green grass.

It looked like a scene from a fairytale.

The Phoenician was an exclusive mega-resort with top-tier amenities, including a five-star spa and a golf club surrounded by mountain views.

The author's view of the resort from her room's balcony. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

My stay at the Phoenician screamed luxury from the start.

As my cab entered the 600-acre property's winding road, I spotted giant fountains, sculptures, and an 18-hole golf course. I had to confirm my reservation with a security guard before we got to the main building, which made the resort feel exclusive.

In addition to the 645 rooms, the mega-resort had every amenity to make tourists feel like VIPs, from a five-star spa to luxury car rentals.

The luxury Marriott Hotel also had five pools — one for adults only — and an athletic club with tennis, pickleball, and basketball courts.

There were so many high-end activities and experiences that I thought affluent tourists could spend an entire vacation just at the resort and have a lavish time.

Both had award-winning restaurants on site.

Award-winning restaurants at the Phoenician (L) and the Hermosa Inn (R). Joey Hadden/Business Insider

The Phoenician has eight bars and restaurants. Three of them, J&G Steakhouse, Mowry & Cotton, and the lobby bar Thirsty Camel, have won multiple awards from sources like Open Table, Forbes Travel Guide, and Trip Advisor, according to the hotel's website.

Meanwhile, the Hermosa Inn has just one restaurant and bar, LON's. Food & Wine Magazine named it 2022's most romantic restaurant in Arizona. It has also made Open Table's list of the best brunch menus in the US for four years.

From the Phoenician, I spotted Paradise Valley's mountain-side estates.

Mansions behind the Phoenician's golf course in Scottsdale. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

From the edge of the hotel's golf course, I spotted multimillion-dollar estates situated on Mummy Mountain in Paradise Valley.

BI previously reported that Arizona's wealthiest residents live in Paradise Valley, from celebrities to billionaires. The median home listing price is $5.5 million, according to Realtor.com . The most expensive home on the market is also the highest-priced in the state — listed at $75 million.

Shackelton says Paradise Valley is more expensive than Scottsdale due to property size and location.

"Paradise Valley's closer to Phoenix, and the lot sizes are bigger," she told BI. "Some people that live in that area need to be close to the Biltmore in Phoenix, which is considered the financial district here."

Business travelers move to Paradise Valley for easy access to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which is just 20 minutes away, she added. Others move there for privacy.

"When you get up into the higher price points, many of the houses in Paradise Valley are individually gated," Shackeltoon said. "Some like the feeling of being their own private estate."

There were more mega-mansions in North Scottsdale. Some looked like castles.

A mansion in Scottsdale's most expensive neighborhood. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

The most expensive neighborhood in Scottsdale is DC Ranch. And I got an exclusive tour of the 4,400-acre community that has an average listing price of $3.5 million, according to Realtor.com .

It felt like a private small town with four villages, including Silverleaf, the most exclusive in the neighborhood where the priciest listing in Scottsdale is located — a $54 million estate.

In Silverleaf, I spotted some of the swankiest homes I've ever seen, with estates comprised of multiple buildings, extravagant gardens, and private, walled driveways. They reminded me of European castles.

Senior communications manager Elizabeth Dankert, who gave me the tour, said many of these mansions are custom homes.

Here, streets were gated with 24-hour guards.

A guarded street in DC Ranch. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

In all four villages, many of the streets were gated. And according to the DC Ranch website , they have 24-hour guards.

Many other North Scottsdale neighborhoods have the same high level of privacy and security, including Desert Mountain and WR Estates.

The same neighborhood had fancy street signs.

A stop sign in DC Ranch's Silverleaf village. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

While driving through each village, I noticed that the style of the street signs varied. Dankert said that each village boasts a unique look for its signage.

Unsurprisingly, the signage in the most expensive village looked fancier than the others, with metal swirls and a serif font.

Residential amenities were similar to what you'd at a luxury hotel.

A view of a pool from the Country Club in DC Ranch. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

DC Ranch has three clubs with high-end amenities that reminded me of my stay at the Phoenician.

DC Ranch Village Health Club & Spa has a gym, group fitness classes, multiple pools, a day spa with a salon, and massage and facial services.

The other two are private golf clubs — the Country Club and the Silverleaf Club. In addition to 18-hole courses surrounded by mountains and desert terrain, these communities have tennis, pools, fitness centers, and restaurants, according to the neighborhood's website.

The Silverleaf Club, home to a championship golf course, also has a world-class spa.

I got an inside look at the Country Club and spotted a sign that said "dress code enforced" — a golf club tradition phased out in many areas to appeal to millennials on a budget.

But the tradition remains in several Scottsdale golf clubs. At the Country Club, adults and children aren't allowed to wear t-shirts, short shorts or skirts, athletic wear, or tank tops (unless they're tailored and specifically designed for tennis or golf), according to the club's website.

I spotted members in collared shirts, golf shorts, and tennis skirts during my visit.

From the top of the most expensive neighborhood in Scottsdale, I spotted one of the most popular airports in the US where the ultra-wealthy park their private jets.

A view of Scottsdale Airport from the top of DC Ranch. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

I had a view of the city at the top of DC Ranch in Silverleaf.

Dankert pointed out that the large tarmac in the distance was Scottsdale Airport, one of the most popular places in the US for the ultrawealthy to park their private jets.

Shackelton said many of her clients move to DC Ranch to be close to their personal aircraft, which is only 20 minutes away.

While sampling Scottsdale's fine dining scene, I went to a steakhouse with a pool purely for ambiance.

The rooftop dining room at Dominick's Steakhouse in Scottsdale. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

I wanted to see how the wealthy dine in Scottsdale, so I went to Dominick's, a world-class steakhouse with a wide variety of menu items, from dry-aged steaks to fresh seafood flown in from around the world daily, according to the restaurant's website.

When I made a reservation, I selected the rooftop dining room. It epitomized luxury. Tables with white cloths and cushy leather chairs lined the edges of a pool with a retractable glass roof above. The pool was a dramatic centerpiece I'd never seen in a restaurant.

Owner Jeff Mastro told BI that the pool is not for swimming — it's only decorative.

"It was built as an amenity to the dining experience, something special that you don't see every day," he said. "This is the most requested dining room at Dominick's."

I thought it looked big enough to swim from my seat, but Mastro said it was only 12 inches deep.

"The pool was designed for a beautiful aesthetic and the allure of poolside dining," he added.

As a solo traveler, I typically dine alone with a book to pass the time between courses. But at Dominnick's, I was amazed by the room itself. It certainly made the upscale restaurant feel like a unique dining experience.

In just 48 hours, I got a taste of the lavish desert lifestyle outside of Phoenix.

Business Insider's reporter at the Hermosa Inn in Paradise Valley. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

From private, stylized neighborhoods to renowned hotels and private jet parking, it was easy for me to see why the ultra-wealthy live and vacation here.

Read the original article on Business Insider