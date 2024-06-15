Man holds 1 at gunpoint after daughter’s friend stabbed multiple times

Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly identified the victim’s relationship with the homeowner. We regret the error, which has been corrected.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A homeowner held a man at gunpoint after his child’s friend was stabbed multiple times in Plainfield Township early Saturday morning, deputies say.

Around 3 a.m., deputies with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Ella Terrace Court NE near Jericho Avenue NE after a caller reported that a man was in their home.

Undersheriff Bryan Muir said that the 24-year-old Plainfield Township man is believed to have walked to the home and gone inside. Upstairs, he found two girls sleeping.

An 11-year-old girl who was staying at the home was stabbed multiple times. Her friend’s father confronted the man and held him at gunpoint until deputies arrived and arrested him, Muir said.

The sheriff’s office said the girl was taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries has not been released, but Muir said she is in stable condition.

The homeowner’s daughter, who is around the same age, was not hurt.

“Right now, we believe this is a completely random act and there’s no connection to the residence or the family whatsoever and that’s obviously one of those case facts that’s concerning to us,” Muir said.

He advises people to make sure that their doors are locked, be aware of their surroundings and watch out for their neighbors. Anyone who sees something suspicious is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 616.632.6100.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

