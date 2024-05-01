11-year-old shot and killed when gunmen fire into his family’s home, Georgia cops say

An 11-year-old boy was shot to death when shooters opened fire on his family’s home, Georgia authorities said.

Deputies were called at 11 p.m. Monday, April 29, after several shots were fired at a house in Douglasville, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Zander Whatley was inside with his family when the gunfire erupted and he was struck by a bullet. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, deputies said.

“He was a great little kid, man,” his father, who asked not to be identified, told WSB-TV. “Something that happened to someone that shouldn’t have even happened.”

No other injuries were reported.

Zander was a student at Hal Hutchens Elementary School in Douglasville, district officials confirmed to McClatchy News. School leaders addressed the “tragic incident” in a letter to parents Tuesday.

“I would like to offer my deepest condolences to family and friends during this unimaginably painful time,” Principal Priscilla Smith wrote. “We are here to offer our support and ... provide comfort and strength during their grieving process.”

Authorities didn’t mention a possible motive, but Zander’s family said they believe the accused gunmen were in a dispute with one of his older siblings, according to WAGA.

“What they need to do is put the guns down,” Zander’s grandfather, Paul Alexander, told the station. “Think for a minute, you’re not going to get away with something like that.”

Deputies didn’t release additional details, but said the incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been made as of Wednesday, May 1.

Zander’s father told WSB-TV that he and his older son are familiar with one of the accused shooters, adding: “We don’t know who the other one was, but they’re looking for them.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Paulding Sheriff’s Office tip line at (770) 443-3047.

Douglasville is about a 20-mile drive west from downtown Atlanta.

