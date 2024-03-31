11-year-old shot in head in St. Paul; 2 people arrested, including 13-year-old

An 11-year-old boy who was shot in the head in St. Paul, Minnesota, was in critical condition, and a 13-year-old has been arrest in connection with the incident, officials said.

St. Paul Police said the boy, who was shot Friday, is hospitalized at Gillette Children’s Hospital.

The police department did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for additional information. However, according to multiple local outlets, police responded to the shooting at around 9 p.m. Friday at an apartment in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood.

St. Paul police Sgt. Mike Ernster told the Star Tribune that the boy was first taken to Regions Hospital before being transferred to Gillette Children's Hospital.

In a statement on X, police said they recovered two handguns in the apartment and arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of felony possession of a firearm and gross misdemeanor negligent storage of a firearm. He was booked into the Ramsey County jail.

13-year-old girl also has been arrested

A 13-year-old girl who police suspect may have been the shooter had also been arrested, local outlets reported. Police found the girl about two miles away from the apartment on Friday night and said she would most likely be held at the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree assault, according to local outlets.

Lisa Wheeler, who lives across the hall from the apartment, told KSTP-TV that there were eight to 10 kids around when the incident took place. Wheeler told KARE11 that she held the boy until paramedics arrived.

"I just told him to hold on," she told KARE11. "And the police came and they took over."

Wheeler told KSTP that she's "never seen anything like that" in her life, describing the incident as "bad."

“I’m sick today. I’m sad, I’m sick. I’m praying. I want everybody to pray for that kid. I just want him to come out and come home," Wheeler said.

An investigation is still ongoing. Police on Saturday said the case will be sent to the Ramsey County Attorney for charging consideration after the investigation is complete.

