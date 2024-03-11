11-year-old riding ATV dies when it rolls over and pins him underneath, NC cops say

A North Carolina child died while riding an all-terrain vehicle by himself, deputies told news outlets.

A family in Elizabeth City contacted deputies at about 4 p.m. on March 8 after they found the 11-year-old boy, who had gone out riding on an ATV before crashing in a field, according to a Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office news release, reported by WTKR. The boy was last seen on the ATV by his family at about 3 p.m., WAVY reported.

The family reported the child may be dead when they called deputies, WAVY reported.

When deputies arrived, they found the boy pinned underneath the ATV, WITN reported. First responders pulled the boy out from under the vehicle, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the outlet reported.

Investigators found that the ATV flipped on its left side while the 11-year-old was driving, causing him to be pinned down when the vehicle tumbled, Sheriff Tommy Wooten said in the release, as reported by WITN.

The boy was not wearing a helmet or seatbelt at the time of the crash, WTKR reported.

Elizabeth City is about a 45-mile drive south of Norfolk.

ATV risks and how to stay safe

Ten states — including North Carolina — made up more than 42% of off-highway vehicle deaths between 2016 and 2018, according to a 2021 report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

In total, there were more than 2,200 deaths during that time period from OHV deaths nationally, according to the commission. Approximately 75% of those deaths involved ATVs, the commission said.

Of those killed, about 300 were children under 16, per the commission.

The commission recommends several tips to make sure people of all ages stay safe while riding off-highway vehicles like ATVs:

Always put on a helmet, as well as other gear such as boots, protective glasses and gloves.

Enroll in an ATV safety course with a qualified instructor.

Stay off public roads unless crossing the street.

Do not have additional passengers on ATV, because they are typically made for one person.

Riders under 16 should ride “age-appropriate youth models.”

