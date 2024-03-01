11-year-old missing, endangered out of West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — An 11-year-old boy is reported missing and endangered out of West Valley City.

West Valley City police said Orlando Leonardo Morales was last seen on his scooter on 3100 South going westbound from 3300 West at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 29.

Orlando is described as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 2 inches tall, and weighs 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a GAP brand logo on front, with blue jeans and black shoes.

Police said Orlando has 2-3 scars on the left side of his face and is known to ride his blue scooter.

Anyone with information on Orlando’s whereabouts should contact the West Valley City Police Department referencing case WV24-16662.

