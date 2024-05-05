11-year-old killed in three-vehicle crash in Madera County. Five others hurt, CHP says

An 11-year-old was killed Saturday night in a three-vehicle crash in Madera County.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the collision at 5:38 p.m. at Highway 41, south of Rock 406 that involved a cream-colored GMC Yukon, silver Chevy Silverado and a white Buick Enclave.

The CHP said the Yukon was traveling southbound 41, south of Road 406 and the Silverado was northbound 41, south of Road 406 traveling near the posted speed limit in rainy conditions, CHP Officer Sergio Moreno said.

For reasons unknown, the Yukon drove off the west side of the roadway and crashed into a large boulder causing the vehicle to ricochet back across the northbound lane, Moreno said. The vehicle crossed directly in front of the Silverado where the front of the vehicle crashed into the right side of the Yukon.

The Buick was following the Silverado and crashed into the rear of it following the initial impact, Moreno said.

The 11-year-old was seated in the left rear seat of the Yukon and was wearing a seat belt.

Samaritans tried to help the juvenile but she was pronounced dead at the scene, Moreno said.

Two other juveniles in the Yukon were taken to Valley Children’s Hospital with moderate to major injuries.

The driver, who Moreno said is the father and the mother seated in the right front, were taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Their conditions are unknown.

The driver of the Buick was also taken to the hospital. The Silverado driver was not injured, CHP said.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected, CHP said.

Moreno said everyone was wearing seat belts.

The roadway was closed for 2 1/2 hours.