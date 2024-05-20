11-year-old girl nearly drowned in Phoenix backyard pool 'tragic accident'

An 11-year-old girl remained in critical condition after nearly drowning in a Phoenix backyard pool when her hair got caught on an underwater pool fixture Sunday.

Around 3 p.m., Phoenix police and fire responded to a report of a drowning near 15th Avenue and Osborn Road. Police officials said investigators learned the girl was playing a game of volleyball in the pool with her friends when someone noticed she was stuck underwater.

Officials said a family member jumped into the water and with the assistance of other adults removed her from the pool. They started performing CPR immediately and called 911, according to police.

The girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition and remained in a life-threatening condition as of Monday.

Officials reported the girl was described as a "strong swimmer" and that the drowning was a tragic accident. Investigators reported no signs of foul play.

Follow the water safety ABCs

Police offered the following water safety tips for parents with children:

A: Adult Supervision ― Assign a designated person to watch the children in the water.

B: Barriers ― Enclose your pool with a self-closing, self-locking fence.

C: Class ― Everyone in the family should take swimming lessons and learn CPR.

