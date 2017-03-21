11-Year-Old Girl Finds Mom's Body on Bathroom Floor: Police

An 11-year-old girl discovered the battered body of her mother on the floor of their home’s bathroom, police said.

Karlea Renee Thomas, 31, was found dead by Cayla Thomas after the girl went looking for her mom on Friday morning, police said.

Atlanta Police Department investigators are questioning Thomas’ boyfriend, but no arrests have been made, authorities said.

The mother “was full of life (and) enjoyed acting and singing,” read a tribute posted on a GoFundMe account established to help pay the woman’s burial costs.

At a memorial held Sunday, friends and relatives released balloons and prayed in remembrance of the young mother.

“This family needs you,” a speaker told those gathered.

Cayla especially needs support, family members said.

“She saw her mom dead, on the floor, beaten and strangled. And something else she needs to see – her mom in the proper burial," said her grandmother, Joy Poole, according to WSB-TV.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry to Thomas’ apartment.

Her friends and relatives said she was in an abusive relationship.

“We’re talking about this thing that we never want to talk about, and that’s domestic violence,” said her friend, Jaquisa Smith.

On Tuesday, police said there were no updates in the case.

