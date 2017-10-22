11-Year-Old Girl Crosses Up Brother on Basketball Court: 'He Was Upset'

An 11-year-old showed off her skills on the basketball court when she crossed up her little brother in a moment caught on video.





Devoriah Brown has only been playing the sport since she was 7 years old, but that hasn’t stopped her from showing up kids who have been playing much longer.







“She was behind her class at that age because when we started the other girls were a lot better they’ve been playing already before her had at least 3 years on her,” Devoriah’s dad, Torques Brown, told InsideEdition.com





But since her father has taken time out to consistently practice with her, the now 11-year-old is a starting player on her club team.





“She kept going and [has] tremendously gotten better,” Brown said. "She’s a combo guard that can dribble, pass it, and score.”





So the dad wasn’t surprised when Devoriah’s brother "called her out" to a game of one-on-one on her birthday and she swiftly scored on him.





“He was upset,” Brown said of Devoriah’s little brother.





The video of the moment has been shared more than 4,000 times on Facebook.





