11-year-old flown to hospital after being struck by car in Taunton

TAUNTON — An 11-year-old child was flown to Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence after being hit by a car while crossing the street Monday evening, WCVB-TV is reporting.

At 7:20 p.m. Monday, June 10, police responded to reports of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle in the area of 285 Whittenton St., according to WCVB. First responders found the victim suffering from serious injuries, police said.

There has been no update on the victim's condition.

The driver of the car that hit the child remained at the scene and provided a statement to investigators, WCVB said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Taunton Police Department.

