11-year-old fatally stabbed while trying to protect pregnant mother from attacker, officials say

An 11-year-old Chicago boy died trying to protect his mother in a stabbing attack, officials said.

On March 13, Crosetti Brand, 37, barged into the home of his ex-girlfriend who had a protective order against him, police said Friday.

"This is something that should have never happened," Chicago Police Department Superintendent Larry Snelling said in a Friday press conference announcing the arrest. Brand had been released from prison on parole the day prior.

The boy's mother, 33, was critically injured in the incident but was able to speak with detectives at the hospital in the days after. Another son, 5, was also present at the time of the incident, but uninjured CPD said.

Brand has been charged with nine felony counts, including first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and home invasion with a dangerous weapon. The state filed a motion to detain ahead of his first appearance in court Friday, and court records show he is still in custody.

"An innocent child's life was taken as he tried to protect his mother," Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said. "And a mother was attacked in what should have been the safest place for her, her home."

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling speaks during a press conference Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at City Hall in Chicago. On March 15, he announced the arrest of a man suspected of stabbing an 11-year-old boy to death.

11-year-old confronted with assailant while leaving for school

Officials at the press conference said the boy was leaving for school when he opened the front door and Brand forced his way in.

Brand had been released on parole the day prior while serving a 16-year sentence for home invasion and aggravated assault. CPD said Brand had also threatened the woman when out on parole in October, which sent him back to custody for parole violation.

Brand and the woman had been in a relationship more than 15 years ago, and she had an order of protection against him. Additionally, CPD said Brand had previously been convicted of violating orders of protection against him.

The woman, who sustained multiple stab wounds during the attack, is pregnant, multiple outlets reported.

Detectives found video evidence of Brand running from the scene and the knife used in the incident, officials said at the press conference.

Brand's attorney information was not immediately available.

Foxx also spoke Friday, appearing to become emotional. She said she related to the boys, having seen domestic violence growing up and wanting to step in to protect the parent.

"A mother was attacked in what should have been the safest place for her, which was her home," Foxx said.

Boy remembered as a loved member of the community

Chicago Alderperson Andre Vasquez representing the North Side neighborhood of Edgewater, where the incident took place, also spoke at the press conference.

He said approximately 80 kids between the ages of 11 and 14 attended a vigil for the boy Thursday night, a sign of his popularity at school and with his dance troop.

The dance school he attended said he brought "the brightest light," to the group in a post on Facebook.

"His work ethic, determination and constant smile filled every room," the post reads. "We are incredibly blessed to have been apart of his life."

USA TODAY is not naming the boy out of respect for the family's privacy.

