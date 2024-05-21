11-year-old dies in Chester County ATV wreck, sheriff’s office says

CHESTER COUNTY, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A young boy lost his life Monday night in an ATV crash, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the wreck happened just before 9 a.m. on West End Road. It is unclear what led up to the fatal incident; however, an 11-year-old boy was pronounced dead.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office, Chester County Coroner and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are all on scene investigating.

This is a Developing Story . Check back for updates

