11-year-old calls 9-1-1, Fond du Lac man arrested after standoff for child abuse

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Fond du Lac say one man was arrested following a standoff early Monday morning after an 11-year-old called 9-1-1 to report an incident of potential child abuse.

According to a release from the Fond du Lac Police Department, the Fond du Lac County Communications Center got a 9-1-1 call at 12:19 a.m. where the line stayed open with no voice before eventually disconnecting.

After multiple attempts to call the number back went straight to voicemail, a check welfare complaint was created for the abandoned 9-1-1- call and police headed to the 600 block of East Scott Street.

While in response to East Scott Street, a 9-1-1 call came in from an 11-year-old claiming his father was intoxicated and started to fight with him before injuring him.

When police arrived on the scene they say were met outside by the 11-year-old caller who appeared to have a visible injury and was dressed in only shorts and a blanket.

Officials say they were told that several other children were still inside the residence and an attempt to contact the man at the apartment was met with verbal threats towards law enforcement if they opened the door.

The Fond du Lac Police Department SWAT and Crisis Negotiations teams, as well as the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Crisis Negotiations teams, were called to the scene as well as a Bear Cat (armored vehicle), K-9 teams, and the Technology Response Group containing drone and robot resources.

Authorities say the man did, at one point, exit the apartment with a child and lock the door behind him. FDLPD SWAT and FDSO SWAT took the 31-year-old man into custody at 3:43 a.m. without any further incident before forcing their way into the apartment and recovering the other two children.

Three children were checked out on scene and had no reported injuries while the 11-year-old caller was taken to the hospital with a serious but not life-threatening injury.

The 31-year-old suspect was arrested and is being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail on the following charges:

Felony Physical Abuse of a Child – Intentionally Causing Bodily Harm

Felony Bail Jumping

Misdemeanor Bail Jumping

At this time, no other details are available and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

