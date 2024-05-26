11-year-old boy drowns while swimming at Holly Recreation Area on Saturday

An 11-year-old boy drowned at the Holly Recreation Area Saturday evening, police said.

Authorities were alerted to the incident by calls to the Detroit Regional Communication Center at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, reporting a child missing in the water at the Holly Recreation Area in Oakland County, Michigan State Police announced in a post on X Saturday night.

Troopers said the boy had been playing with another boy and was about 10 feet from shore with an inner tube flotation device, while the other boy was on the shore, MSP said.

The boy's playmate saw the boy go under water, come back up and call for help before going back under, police said. The playmate then yelled for help and beachgoers began searching the water for the boy, MSP said. Oakland County Marine Services also arrived to the scene and began searching the water.

Report of Drowning:

05/25 at 6:30 PM

Holly Recreation Area

The Detroit Regional Communication Center received calls of a child that was missing in the water at the Holly Recreation Area. 1/ pic.twitter.com/LCN7YssxBu — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) May 26, 2024

Rescuers located the boy at 7:25 p.m. Saturday and performed CPR, police said. The boy was then taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers conducted an onsite investigation, interviewing witnesses. The beach at Holly Recreation Area has no assigned lifeguard, MSP said.

An ongoing investigation into the incident continues.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 11-year-old boy drowns while swimming at Holly Recreation Area