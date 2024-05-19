11-year-old accused of fatally shooting 55-year-old relative in Florida home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An 11-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed his 55-year-old relative at a Florida home they shared Friday morning, according to reports.

Just before 8 a.m., Ocoee police were called to a home near Clarke and Mims roads, where they found Sandra Pape King, 55, with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Motorcyclist killed after striking 2 street signs, large tree in early-morning St. Pete crash

NBC affiliate WESH spoke with neighbors who said what happened was “heartbreaking.”

“It’s heartbreaking for something to happen to somebody like that, kill somebody, somebody doing them like that,” a neighbor, Gerald Ingram, told WESH.

Another neighbor said they heard screaming and saw the 55-year-old woman “shot to the ground in the driveway.”

Nearby neighbors also told WESH that the 11-year-old boy threw little tantrums “here and there,” but thought it was normal for children that age.

‘Heartbreaking’: Tampa man fatally shot while at home with girlfriend, her children

“He seemed like any other child, you know. You see, he had a little tantrum here and there. I figure that was normal for a kid his age, you know. I have two daughters his age, so I didn’t think nothing of it,” neighbor Jackson Genao said.

The 11-year-old is now in custody, according to Ocoee police. At this time, it’s unclear what led up to the shooting and what charges the face may face.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.