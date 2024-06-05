11-month-old falls from second-floor window in Stoughton, flown to hospital

An 11-month-old has fallen from a second-floor window in Stoughton and flown to a hospital.

Stoughton Fire confirmed that crews received a call around 7:56 a.m. for a child that has fallen from the window on Lambert Avenue.

Upon arrival, crews were able to stabilize the male child who had sustained injuries to his head.

Medflight airlifted the boy to Boston Children’s Hospital and his condition is unknown.

Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

