After an 11-month delay, FAU is rebooting its search for a new president

Florida Atlantic University’s leaders moved Tuesday, June 4, to relaunch their long-stalled search for a new president, agreeing to form a search committee nearly a year after their previous search was abruptly halted by the state.

The chairperson of the university’s board of trustees said he hopes the new committee can present a list of finalists for trustees to consider by January. If so, it would mark a full two years since the retirement of FAU’s last permanent president, John Kelly.

Chairperson Piero Bussani said he had appointed 15 people to the committee, including faculty members, trustees, alumni and others. The committee will be headed by Trustee Sherry Murphy, a sales executive and Jupiter resident, he said.

“I firmly believe that this 15-member board reflects the broad voices across the FAU community,” he said.

Trustees on Tuesday gave Bussani authority to select a search firm to aid in the process. The search committee is expected to begin its work this summer but no date has been set for its first meeting.

A university spokesman said no list of the search committee members was available Tuesday afternoon.

In the nearly 1 ½ years since Kelly’s retirement, faculty leaders say the school has been hamstrung by the lack of a permanent leader.

Stacy Volnick, the school's chief operating officer, is serving as interim president, but faculty say major strategic and hiring decisions have been postponed amid uncertainty about the school’s future leadership.

FAU trustees say they have been anxious to move forward. But the search has been on hold since July amid political rancor, debates about government-transparency laws and accusations of meddling by state university officials.

Search upended when conservative firebrand's name arose as a potential candidate

What is normally a straightforward presidential search process was upended last year by the emergence of State Rep. Randy Fine, a conservative firebrand from Brevard County, as a potential candidate for the job.

Fine received vocal backing from Gov. Ron DeSantis, leading to speculation that DeSantis might push to place Fine in the role as part of his effort to put more Republican officials in university leadership posts.

But when FAU’s search committee released a list of finalists in July, Fine was not among the names.

Two days later, the chancellor of the state university system halted the search process, citing concerns about whether the search committee had adhered to government-transparency rules.

Those concerns led to an investigation by the university system’s inspector general, who concluded in December that the committee’s decision to use an anonymous ballot to informally rank candidates violated state open-government rules.

Florida's Board of Governors decided the search needed to be redone. The search remained on hold for several more months as the university system updated its rules and procedures for presidential searches.

In February, FAU’s chairperson, Brad Levine stepped down as chair after the university system’s Board of Governors issued a vote of no confidence in him.

