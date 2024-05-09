These 11 intersections in and around Salem have the most crashes

Two downtown Salem intersections within a block of Center Street Bridge and the Marion Street Bridge over the Willamette River are among the worst for crashes in and around Salem, according to Oregon Department of Transportation data.

The data comes from driver and police crash reports submitted to the Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicle Services department. Drivers involved in accidents are required to report information to the DMV, though not all do, according to ODOT.

ODOT compiles the crash data and releases it to local and federal governments, as well as private consultants, engineering firms and law enforcement agencies for use for things such as determining which intersections and roads need improvements.

A Statesman Journal analysis of the crash data reported to ODOT from 2018 to 2022, the most recent available, shows the intersections where the most crashes occurred in the Salem area are centered in downtown, east Salem around the intersection of Market Street and Interstate 5, and on Commercial Street in south Salem.

The data accounts for crashes that happen in intersections, not leading up to it or after intersections.

These are the top 11 intersections in the Salem area for crashes.

1. Liberty St NE and Center St NE

There were 24 crashes, one serious injury and 16 total injuries at this downtown Salem intersection that is the confluence from drivers coming north into downtown and people coming back from West Salem. Most of the crashes happened after 4 p.m.

2. Commercial St. NE and Marion St. NE

There were 22 crashes, including three that resulted in serious injuries at this downtown Salem intersection that leads to the Marion Street bridge, the major thoroughfare to West Salem and the Oregon Coast.

3. Commercial St. SE and Madrona Ave. SE

There were 21 crashes with 17 that resulted in injuries. The majority of crashes here happen before noon.

4. Lancaster Dr. NE and Market St. NE

There were 20 crashes with 16 causing injuries. This intersection two blocks east of Interstate has heavy traffic. There are four lanes and a total of nine turn lanes.

5. East off ramp of Interstate 5 and Brooklake Road NE

There were 20 crashes. The non-signaled off-ramp is constantly used by drivers as if it is two lanes, but it is one lane. ODOT is looking at making improvements to the intersection.

6 tie. Lancaster Dr. NE and Sunnyview Rd. NE

There were 19 crashes at the busy intersection with a stoplight. It is block north of the intersection with the fourth-highest number of crashes in the Salem area.

6 tie. Market St. NE and Hawthorne Ave. NE

One block west of Interstate 5, there were 19 crashes in the major junction on the way to the State Fairgrounds.

8 tie. Lancaster Dr. NE and Devonshire Ave. NE

A seemingly minor intersection, it was the location of 18 crashes. It's near multiple grocery stores, gyms and Walmart and has no dedicated right turn lanes.

8 tie. Lancaster Dr. NE and Ward Dr. NE

The North Lancaster intersection had 18 crashes. It's a major point for northbound drivers headed to Interstate 5.

8 tie. East offramp of Interstate 5 and Highway 22

Despite having signals and other traffic control devices, it had 18 crashes. For drivers coming off Interstate 5, it can be difficult to see cars coming from the west.

8 tie. Mission St. SE and Airport Rd. SE

The busy section of Highway 22 had 18 crashes. It's a junction that leads to many state offices and major retailers such as Loew's and Walmart.

