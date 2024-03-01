11-foot Harriet Tubman statue coming to Cincinnati. Here's when and where

Harriet Tubman, an American abolitionist and activist, will be honored with an 11-foot bronze statue outside the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center for a limited time.

A statue of one of our nation's greatest heroes will soon be unveiled at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

Two centuries after her birth, American abolitionist and activist Harriet Tubman will be honored with an 11-foot bronze statue outside the Freedom Center for a limited time.

An unveiling ceremony for the statue will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 4. According to a press release, the statue titled "The Beacon of Hope" depicts Tubman lifting a shining North Star to the sky, with shackles at her feet, "stepping over the yoke of slavery." It will be on display through April 30.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will include remarks from Freedom Center President and COO Woodrow Keown Jr., Congressman Greg Landsman and Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece.

The statue also coincides with the release of the Harriet Tubman Commemorative Coin, a series of collectible coins. They are available in three denominations, each representing a different era of Tubman’s life. Coins will be available for purchase at the Freedom Center starting March 6. They can also be purchased online through the U.S. Mint website, catalog.usmint.gov.

A portion of the proceeds will support the Freedom Center and the Harriet Tubman Home in Auburn, New York.

For more information, visit freedomcenter.org.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 11-foot Harriet Tubman statue coming to downtown Cincinnati