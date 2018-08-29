The arrival of Labor Day means it’s nearly time to pack away those best-selling sandals you snagged from Zappos, but it’s also time to rethink your living space for fall.

Whether you’re a college student who wants to add some personality to a tiny first apartment, or you need some fresh home decor ahead of the holidays, Labor Day is the time to do it, especially with all of the Labor Day weekend sales going on right now.

One sale to worth keeping front of mind is Wayfair’s Labor Day sale. Now through Sept. 4, you can snag brand new home swag from the furniture and home decor brand for a fraction of the price. We’re talking up to 75 percent off home essentials like couches, side tables, toss pillows, bedding, rugs, lighting and more.

To narrow down the selection, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite home items that are on sale right now. But get a move on, some of these finds are bound to sell out sooner than later.

Below, 11 of our favorite home finds from Wayfair’s Labor Day sale:

1 Wasser Coffee Table

Normally $270, on sale for $120.

Get it here.

2 Wayfair Basics 12 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Normally $55, on sale for $44.

Get it here.

3 Colvard 3 Piece Floating Shelf Set

Normally $26, on sale for $17.

Get it here.