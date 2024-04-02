11 cities where you can fly for $150 or less round trip from Newark this spring

Looking for some travel deals from New Jersey? We got you covered.

Spring has sprung bringing warmer weather and more desire for travels. And so far, airfares in April are 1% cheaper than last year's April fares, according to Hopper, a travel website that tracks airfares.

Currently, the cheapest flights from New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport are en route to Miami and Detroit. Flights to these cities are selling for as low as $36, or $75 per roundtrip with no stops on Spirit Airlines.

The fares don't include checked luggage, or extra carry-on bags, which Spirit Airlines would charge around $80 for each item per round trip. (One personal item that fits entirely in the smaller sizer box — like a purse, small backpack, etc. — is included with your ticket, the airline's website says).

Here are the cheapest airfares from Newark in April and May — all under $150 for the roundtrip.

Cheap places to fly from Newark in April/May 2024

Charlotte, NC: $100

Miami, FL: $75

Atlanta, GA: $100

Orlando, FL: $125

Boston, MA: $130 (May fares only)

San Juan, PR: $150

Austin, TX: $130

Houston, TX: $125

Dallas, TX: $125

Detroit, MI: $75

New Orleans, LA: $105

*Fares don't include bags. Some airlines, may also charge fees for carry-on bags.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Fly for $150 or less RT from EWR to these cities in April 2024